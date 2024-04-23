CALAMBA: A series of successful drug busts, raids on illegal gambling rings and the apprehension of several notorious fugitives earned the Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO) the distinction of being Calabarzon region's best performing police office for three months in a row. The Regional Police Office (RPO)-Calabarzon announced on Monday that the LPPO again garnered the highest ranking in the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) with a score of 96.08 percent for February. Col. Gauvin Mel Unos, LPPO acting director, attributed his command's winning performance to the ethos of unity and collaboration which has resulted in a 'symbiotic relationship between administrative and field personnel.' 'We are steadfast in our mission to serve and safeguard our communities, and this accolade serves as a catalyst, igniting our passion for continual advancement. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence, ensuring the safety and security of the people of Laguna," he said on Tuesday. Other 'best' awardees under the LPPO umbrella are the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Biñan Component City Police Station, Santa Cruz Municipal Police Station (MPS), Nagcarlan MPS (Class B MPS) and Majayjay MPS (Class C MPS). LPPO also topped the UPER in December 2023 and January this year. 'These awards are proof that Laguna PPO continues to enforce the law with honesty and integrity in service for the peaceful and safe province of Laguna. This victory is for the people of Laguna,' the LPPO posted on Facebook. Source: Philippines News Agency