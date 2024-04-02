Laguna police rounds up 837 crime suspects in March

CALAMBA: The police leadership here reported that separate anti-criminality operations conducted in March have led to the arrests of 837 individuals suspected of involvement in a range of offenses. Col. Gauvin Mel Unos, acting provincial director of the Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO), told reporters on Tuesday that the majority of those taken into custody are allegedly involved in illegal drugs and illegal gambling. He reported that a total of 260 individuals were arrested in separate anti-drug operations. Confiscated from them was a total of 586.6 grams of shabu and over 84 grams of marijuana with a consolidated street value of slightly over PHP4 million. Meanwhile, some 366 individuals were arrested for involvement in various illegal gambling activities such as illegal number games, illegal cockfights (tupada), and online betting operations. Police operatives also managed to collar 26 individuals suspected of involvement in gun-running activities, Unos added. He said some 50 loose firearms were confiscated in buy-bust operations conducted against gun runners. Additionally, some 185 individuals were collared for various other crimes, including several with standing warrants of arrest. 'The successful operations of the Laguna PNP (Philippine National Police) against criminality would not have been possible without cooperation from the public." Unos said. Source: Philippines News Agency