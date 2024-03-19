Laguna police nabs 204 suspects in 5-day dragnet

CALAMBA: A total of 204 individuals believed to have been involved in various crimes were arrested during a five-day anti-crime dragnet, the provincial police chief reported on Tuesday. Col. Gauvin Unos, Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO) director, told reporters the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) conducted from March 14 to 18 specifically targeted persons wanted for illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms and other serious offenses. Unos said the operations netted 59 individuals for illegal drugs and confiscated 47.48 grams of suspected 'shabu' and two grams of marijuana, with a total street value of PHP323,104. He added 32 persons were arrested for illegal number games (bookies) while 59 for other forms of illegal gambling with PHP20,854 in bet money seized. Five persons were arrested and 20 loose firearms were confiscated. Additionally, 17 individuals classified as 'most wanted' persons as well as 32 others wanted for lesser crimes were also caught. Unos attributed the success of the anti-criminality operation to the cooperation of the community and the perseverance of Laguna police personnel. "With the continued cooperation of the police and the people of Laguna, operations against criminality have been successfully carried out. The public can hope that the Laguna PNP will continue to suppress all types of criminality to ensure security, peace and order in the entire province,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency