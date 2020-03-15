Laguna confirms 1st case of Covid-19

Laguna province has its first confirmed patient of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from Sta. Rosa City, Governor Ramil Hernandez announced early Sunday.

"Ang pasyente po ay nasa pangangalaga na ng kinauukulan (The patient is now under the care of the authorities)," Hernandez said in a Facebook post.

Hernandez said he obtained the information from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

He, however, did not mention whether the province’s first Covid-19 case was among the country’s 111 confirmed cases reported by the Department of Health on Saturday night.

"Gusto ko pong siguraduhin sa bawat isa na ginagampanan po natin ang mga tamang panuntunan sa ganitong sitwasyon (I want to assure everyone that we are implementing the right rules in this situation),” Hernandez assured.

Hernandez said the Laguna provincial government and the Sta. Rosa city government are now conducting contact tracing and validation to look at people met by the Covid-19 patient in the last 14 days, and see if the patient contacted someone previously diagnosed with the virus.

"Hinihiling ko po ang pakikiisa ng bawat isa para sa kabutihan ng lahat (I ask for the unity of everyone for the good of all)," Hernandez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency