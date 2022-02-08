﻿Laguna bettor bags P49-M jackpot in Lotto 6/42 draw

A lone bettor from Laguna bagged the PHP49-million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday night.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor guessed the winning combination 30-20-15 -09-23-22 and will take home PHP49,813,434.40.

The ticket was purchased in the Municipality of Bay.

The bettor can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax.

Meanwhile, 85 others won PHP32,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 3,445 will get PHP1,000 each for four correct digits; and 45,295 will settle for PHP20 each for three digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma continuously urges the public to patronize the agency’s products so it can raise and provide funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Source: Philippines News Agency