Lady Falcons nail 2nd win in UAAP basketball

Adamson University dominated Far Eastern University, 71-50, to claim its second straight win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women's basketball at the Adamson University gym on Wednesday. Francine Meniano had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals as the Lady Falcons joined their opponents in fourth place at 2-4. Nigerian center Victoria Adeshina chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for Adamson, which took a 41-22 lead at halftime. Kim Limbago made nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while Cheska Apag also had nine points to go with four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Josee Kaputu scored 24 points on top of 21 rebounds but her effort was not enough to carry the Lady Tamaraws to victory. Queenie Aquino contributed nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals while Julie Manguat and Jamerin Delos Santos added five and four points, respectively. University of the Philippines is on top of the standings, having won its fifth consecutive game against University of Santo Tomas (UST), 73-69, last Oct. 14. Defending champion National University and Ateneo de Manila share second place with identical 4-1 cards followed by UST, which has three wins against two losses. De La Salle University has a 1-4 record while University of the East are winless after five outings.

Source: Philippines News Agency