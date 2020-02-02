Lady dies as fire razes inn in Pangasinan

A lady guest died when a fire lasting one-hour gutted down an inn in Mabini Street here on Sunday dawn.

City Fire Chief, Senior Insp. Michael Samera said that based on their initial investigation, the fire started on the second floor of the building around 4:45 a.m. and reached second alarm.

"When we responded to the incident, the fire was already big because the establishment was made up of light materials," he said in an interview Sunday.

The neighboring residential house was partly damaged too, while a female guest of the inn was reportedly killed in the incident, he added.

Samera said a concerned citizen came to their office and reported the fire incident at 5 a.m. and fire-out was declared at 6:20 a.m.

Five fire trucks from neighboring towns of Malasiqui and Urbiztondo also responded in the incident.

Samera said investigators are yet to determine what caused the fire and the amount of damages.

This is the second structural fire recorded in San Carlos City this year. The first incident happened sometime in January at Barangay Capataan.

Source: Philippines News Agency