Lady Bulldogs advance to UAAP basketball final

National University claimed its 12th straight victory on Wednesday to reach the final of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament. Camille Clarin had 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds while Karl Pingol added 10 points and three steals as the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs defeated the No. 4 Lady Eagles, 58-43, in the Final Four at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. NU, eyeing its eighth consecutive title, will face the winner between No. 2 University of Santo Tomas and No. 3 University of the Philippines in the best-of-three championship series. The Fighting Maroons pulled off an 88-80 overtime win over the twice-to-beat Growling Tigresses in the other game. Louna Ozar had 25 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block as UP forced a rubber match on Saturday. "I thought it's always hard to play against Kacey Dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson because they're considered the 1-2 punch of Ateneo, that's why our main goal every time we play them is to limit them," NU head coach Aris Dimauna han said. Dela Rosa only had 10 points, including two in the second half, but came up with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Joson, playing in her final game, finished with seven points and had eight turnovers. Pingol delivered eight points as the Lady Bulldogs took a 48-37 lead at the end of the third quarter. NU sustained its momentum, banking on Gypsy Canuto, Marylene Solis and Pingol to stretch its lead to 55-39, six minutes remaining. Junize Calago led Ateneo with 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Dela Rosa chipped in 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Sarah Makanjuola added eight points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. "Thank you sa mga teammates ko na in-encourage nila ako para makabawi ako nung second half kasi nung first half wala talaga ako (Thank you to my teammates who encouraged me so that I could recover in the second half because in the first half, I was not that effective)," said Pingol, who finished with 10 points and three steals. Source: Philippines News Agen cy