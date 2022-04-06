﻿Lacson unfazed by latest Pulse Asia survey results

Despite ranking fifth in the latest Pulse Asia pre-election survey, independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson is unfazed by the results, saying he will not quit the race.

“I’m not disturbed by the surveys. Sabi nga namin, lahat ng rallies na pinupuntahan namin ang direct engagement to the people (Like what we said, in all our rallies that we attended have direct engagement to the people, we’ll stick to that),” he said in an interview with reporters. “We are seeing this through. ‘Yan ang maliwanag (That is clear).”

In the Pulse Asia survey dated March 17 to 21 that sampled 2,400 adults, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. got 56 percent approval rating followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 24 percent.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso garnered 8 percent for third, Senator Manny Pacquiao with 6 percent for fourth and Lacson with 2 percent for fifth.

He said his experience on the ground was different, citing his experience during a sortie in Bohol where he and his party were warmly received by the locals.

“Di namin ine-expect ganoon ka-warm, hindi naman ito choreographed, ‘di ito may kumpas. Sa Capitol Building itself and (this is in) Bohol. Walang local official ang nagka-carry sa amin pero very spontaneous ang reception na nakita namin doon and in other areas (We are not expecting that warm a reception, this was not choreographed, no one was signaling or giving orders, On the Capitol Building itself, and this is in Bohol, no local officials are carrying us there, we saw that the reception was spontaneous),” he added.

Lacson reiterated that people who wanted to vote for him should not be bothered by his survey numbers.

He said they have been hearing such sentiments in the campaign trail, of people wanting to vote for him but are prevented by the thought that he would lose.

He called the electorate to shun such mindset and should choose who they think is qualified to lead the country.

Lacson’s running mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said survey firms should be made accountable for the terrible plight of the Filipinos.

“If surveys are used to condition the minds of our people on who should be elected as the next leader, then polling firms should also be held answerable to the plight of majority of our people who continue to live under terrible conditions,” he said in a statement.

“‘Yung mga nanalo sa survey noong nakaraang eleksyon, may nagawa ba para umunlad ang bansa? May katiyakan ba na mababawasan ang mahirap kung sila nga ang mananalo? Ano ang kanilang naging ambag para umunlad ang buhay ng mga Pilipino? (Those who won in the surveys in the past elections, have they done anything to improve the plight of the country? Is there any assurance that the number of impoverished Filipinos will be reduced if they will win? What is their contribution to improve the lives of Filipinos).”

In the same survey, Sotto placed second, next to Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte

Source: Philippines News Agency