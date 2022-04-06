﻿Lacson to Senate: Look into suspension of fuel subsidy

Independent presidential candidate Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson is urging the Senate to act on the suspension of fuel subsidies to public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers.

In a statement Wednesday, Lacson said the fuel subsidy is a “call of the times” as the continued rise in oil prices threatens to crush those in the transport sector, as well as fisherfolk and farmers, who are most hit by the crisis.

“Unless there is jurisprudence along that line, I don’t think the national government should be covered by the election ban on providing social services to our people, especially at a time when the prices of fuel continue to go up,” he said.

On March 25, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board temporarily stopped its distribution of fuel subsidies because of the election ban on public spending but has appealed to the Commission on Elections to allow it to continue.

The suspension is from March 25 to May 8.

Lacson said the Senate should act on the issue by exercising its oversight functions and questioning the basis of the implementing agencies for suspending the subsidy.

“Hindi ko ma-reconcile ang vote-buying pagdating sa ganyan (I do not see how that can be construed as vote-buying),” he said.

Lacson noted that the General Appropriations Act stipulates that the government provide subsidies to affected sectors.

Source: Philippines News Agency