﻿Lacson shrugs off low survey ratings

Partido Reporma standard-bearer Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson remains unbothered by the latest poll survey results showing him lagging behind other candidates.

“Surveys are not elections. Last time I heard, (the) election is on May 9. I’m not bothered at all simply because the numbers I feel on the ground are different from what the surveys indicate,” Lacson said in a statement Monday night.

However, Lacson said he is puzzled as to why his figures in surveys are still low despite performing well in the presidential forums and interviews.

“After the presidential interviews and forums, I thought I should gain instead of losing support. Having said all that, I will continue this fight all the way to Election Day,” the presidential aspirant said.

Pulse Asia poll results, conducted from February 18 to 23, showed frontrunner, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. garnering 60 percent, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 15 percent, Isko Moreno with 10 percent, Sen. Manny Pacquiao with 8 percent, and Lacson with 2 percent, down from the previous 4 percent.

Lacson earlier said that it is the will of the people through their votes, not pre-election surveys, that will determine who will lead the country over the next six years.

Source: Philippines News Agency