﻿Lacson seeks stricter rules for ‘e-sabong’ ops

MANILA – The government must tighten regulations on “e-sabong” (online cockfighting) operations if it is not willing to suspend it, according to Partido Reporma standard-bearer Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Wednesday.

Lacson said its social implications may be costly once more Filipinos become addicted to it.

“At least man lang strict regulation. Huwag 24 hours (At least subject ‘e-sabong’ to strict regulation. Making sure it does not operate 24 hours would be a start). Dapat mahigpit ang regulatory authority ng Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.) (Pagcor must be strict in exercising its regulatory authority),” he added, noting that the activity’s online nature makes it hard to monitor.

Lacson added that the social cost of “e-sabong” is too high with overseas Filipino workers not being able to come home due to gambling debts or parents having to pay the debts that their addicted children incur.

There have also been reports of people committing suicide due to “e-sabong”, and policemen robbing convenience stores to pay off debts, he added.

In his Talk to the People on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte rejected lawmakers’ calls for the suspension of “e-sabong” operations in the country saying the government will suffer big revenue losses.

Twenty-three senators have signed Resolution 996 urging the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to suspend the license to operate “e-sabong” operators and immediately stop all related activities until the cases of 31 missing cockfighting aficionados are resolved.

Earlier, Lacson said there are many ways to generate much-needed revenues – including better implementation of tax laws, and revisiting existing laws like the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

He noted that he had sought to introduce an amendment to the TRAIN law where more than 100 exemptions to the value-added tax would be reduced – but was outvoted at the time.

Another way to generate the needed revenue is to digitalize all government processes and transactions, to ensure there is little room for human intervention – and corruption. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency