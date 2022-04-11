﻿Lacson says men in uniform behind his advocacies

Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Monday said he believes that the men in uniform are silently supporting his advocacies.

“May mga (There are) retired. I would like to believe di lang sila makalabas (they cannot go out openly) for obvious reasons. But I talked to a lot of them, kanina may nakausap akong (a while ago, I’ve talked some to) generals and they continue to support my advocacy. So iyan lang puwede ko sabihin (That is the only thing I can tell you),” Lacson said in a media interview.

Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III are pushing for a platform of good governance and anti-corruption.

“Beyond that I cannot anymore because they are prohibited from campaigning. Their only (political) exercise na (they are) allowed is to vote for their candidates,” he added.

Lacson paid a visit to Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City where he attended Monday flag-raising ceremony and the signing of the deed of donation between the PNP and PNP Foundation Inc.

Lacson also maintained that he will not withdraw or quit from the presidential race despite calls from some sectors

“Kung sasabihing mag-withdraw ako (if they will say I will withdraw), I will not withdraw. Hindi ako ganoon kasi (I am not like that, because) when I put my heart into a crusade, I call this a crusade to advance my advocacies, that’s it,” he added.

Lacson also narrated that last March 12, former Quezon City Mayor Brigido “Jun” Simon Jr. approached him in Pampanga to ask him to withdraw from the presidential race.

“He told me they can convince Sen. (Kiko) Pangilinan to withdraw to give way to the tandem of Vice (Leni) President Robredo and my running mate, Senate President Tito Sotto,” he added.

But Lacson said he cut off Simon at that point and told the former Quezon City mayor that he was not withdrawing.

“But I cut him off right there and told him, ‘I am not withdrawing. May usapang lalaki kami ni SP Sotto na magkasama kami all the way’ (I am not withdrawing, I have a gentleman’s agreement with SP Sotto that we will go all the way),” he added.

Lacson also said he told Simon about two previous attempts by the Vice President herself towards unification but obviously only for herself.

“He stopped talking and left,” he added.

Lacson also said the former mayor kept asking for an appointment a number of times, purportedly in relation to his campaign.

“I did not respond as I wasn’t sure what the agenda was, not to mention that I do not know him that well and I was busy campaigning. Again: I am not withdrawing. Even if I am left running on one leg, I will finish the race. Even if I am crippled, I will crawl to finish the race,” he added.

Source: United News of Bangladesh