﻿Lacson leaves Partido Reporma, to run as independent

Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Thursday officially resigned as chairperson and member of the Partido Ng Demokratikong Reporma and will now run as an independent candidate in the May 9 elections.

In a statement, Lacson said the decision to resign from the party came after he got information that the party’s slate in Davao del Norte will be endorsing another presidential candidate.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) I was informed by the party president, former Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez, that their slate in Davao del Norte, led by the party secretary-general and Provincial Governor Edwin Jubahib, has decided to endorse another presidential candidate,” Lacson said, without giving any further details.

Saying that his decision to run as the party standard-bearer was done at the “behest of these top tier officials”, Lacson said it is only proper for him to resign to uphold his principles.

Despite these developments, he said that he will continue with his presidential campaign.

“In the face of these recent developments, allow me to say, like a true-blooded warrior that I am all my life, I will continue this fight in pursuit of my quest to serve my country and our people, as your Chief Executive – if God and the Filipino people will it, come May 9, 2022,” he added.

Lacson also said he has no ill feelings towards Alvarez, Jubahib, and the rest of its candidates in Davao del Norte.

“Sa lahat ng miyembro at kandidato ng Partido Reporma sa labas ng Davao del Norte (To all members and candidates of Partido Reporma outside of Davao del Norte) – who joined the party because of our shared advocacy to fight graft and corruption in pursuit of good governance, all for the sake of our beloved country and people – with or without party affiliation – I am not leaving you behind. I assure you that I will be your leader and supporter in our shared convictions and aspirations,” he said.

“Magkakasama pa rin tayo sa laban na ito. Tulad ng paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, tuloy ang laban hanggang sa dulo! (We are still together in this fight. Like what I always said, we will continue the fight until the end) God bless our beloved Philippines,” he added.

Former Magdalo party-list representative Ashley Acedillo also resigned as the party’s spokesperson, following Lacson’s move.

“In view of Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson’s resignation as Chairman of Partido Reporma, and given the fact that I am totally committed to support him in his candidacy for President, I am also tendering my resignation as the party spokesman effectively immediately. I shall continue, henceforth, to support and campaign for Ping Lacson in his campaign for the presidency as his official spokesman.

Source: Philippines News Agency