﻿Lacson eyes rightsizing of ‘bloated’ bureaucracy

Partido Reporma standard-bearer Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Wednesday renewed his proposal on rightsizing agencies under the executive branch to optimize the delivery of essential public services and state-funded programs at less cost to taxpayers.

In a statement, Lacson said this is among his plans to enhance government response during disaster situations, especially in areas where the local government units lack the capacity to provide immediate relief to affected citizens and handle everything.

Lacson also expressed his reservations about the legislative proposal to create a Department of Disaster Resilience, saying a bureau under the Office of the President (OP) would be enough to consolidate the efforts of various government agencies in terms of responding to natural calamities.

“Kailangan mayroong nakatutok, naka-focus na talagang isang… Huwag na nating gawing departamento kasi may rightsizing na guidance na si Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte. Create tayo nang create ng bagong departamento, bloated na ‘yung ating bureaucracy (There must be one unit that will focus… Let us not venture into creating another department because President (Rodrigo) Duterte already issued a rightsizing guidance. We can’t keep creating new departments resulting in bloated bureaucracy),” he added.

Lacson also explained that while the presence of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) are felt in times of disaster, an agency attached to the OP might help make things more efficient in the long run.

A duly authorized unit tasked to coordinate the strategic efforts of all government agencies during pre- and post-disaster phases might also deliver longer-lasting benefits for disaster-stricken communities, he added.

Lacson made this proposal after gaining some valuable insights into crisis and disaster management following his stint as rehabilitation czar in the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

“Ang prinopose ko noon after ‘nung exit call sa ‘Yolanda,’ mag-create ng isang office under the Office of the President. Kasi ‘pag NDRRMC, council, at ‘pag council nandiyan lahat ‘yung miyembro ng Gabinete, mga members sila. E bago makapag-convene ‘yan, napakatagal. Although ang OCD, ‘yung immediate response, nandiyan naman sila, may capability naman sila (What I proposed after my exit call (as rehab czar) post-Yolanda was to create an office under the Office of the President. Because the NDRRMC works as a council, and by council, you need to have all the Cabinet secretaries (and other officials) present because they are the members. It will take time for it to be convened. Although the OCD is there to provide the immediate response because it has the capability),” Lacson said.

Under this proposal, someone who is adept at crisis management will be tasked to call the shots in terms of planning and executing disaster response mechanisms led by the government with proper guidance from and coordination with concerned agencies.

This would be a slight departure from the current system where the NDRRMC chaired by the Secretary of National Defense and co-chaired by the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government would have to meet with all the members of the council first before arriving at a decision.

“Pwede namang i-integrate sa pamamagitan ng isang office na bigyan ng sapat na authority, kapangyarihan, responsibility at pondo, resources na hindi kasing laki ng isang departamento (We can integrate (the agencies’ functions) through one office, which will be given enough authority, capability, responsibility, funds and resources that are not necessarily as great as that of a department’s (but equally efficient,” he added.

Lacson said the practice of creating new government departments would mean using more funds from the country’s coffers.

“Kasi ‘pag nag-create tayo ng department, siyempre, papagawa ‘nung opisina na pagkalaki-laki, papagawa ng mga regional offices, mag-a-appoint ng mga regional director— ang daming Usec, ang daming Asec—ubos ‘yung pera natin sa overhead (Because if we create a new department, of course, we would have to build a bigger office, establish its regional offices, appoint regional directors—more undersecretaries, more assistant secretaries—our funds may be depleted on the overhead alone),” Lacson added.

