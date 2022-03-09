﻿Lacson backs Alert Level 1 status for entire PH

Partido Reporma standard-bearer Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Tuesday backed the recommendation of the country’s economic managers to place the entire country under Alert Level 1.

“I support the recommendation of the economic managers to shift the entire country to Alert Level 1 as well as prepare for the transition from pandemic to endemic,” he said in a statement.

This shift, Lacson added, is needed for the economy to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our economy has taken a bad beating from the lockdowns and imposed alert levels over the past two years and needs to recover — especially at this time,” he said.

Lacson also said that government authorities must also be prepared for the next pandemic or any variant that might again endanger the health situation in the country.

“As I always say, there is no trade-off between health and economy. We must always be prepared to confront the problems affecting both. We cannot afford a repeat of 2020 when the government was caught unprepared,” the Partido Reporma standard-bearer added.

During President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s Talk to the People on Monday night, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said the economic cluster recommended that the country’s “overall economy” shift to Alert Level 1 at the soonest possible time and open all schools for face-to-face learning.

Chua said this is to “increase our domestic economy” and offset the external risks.

“So while we cannot prevent the risk coming from the global perspective, we can strengthen our domestic economy to provide the people with more jobs and opportunities,” he added.

Among the measures proposed by the Cabinet’s economic development cluster, Chua said, are releasing fuel subsidies to various sectors affected by soaring oil prices, stabilizing the supply of essential agricultural commodities, and promoting energy conservation.

Beef up booster drive

Meanwhile, Partido Reporma senatorial candidate and retired police chief Guillermo Eleazar expressed concern over reports that Filipinos appear to be no longer interested in being vaccinated and in getting a booster shot against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Eleazar said he has been receiving reports since January that most of the vaccination sites in the country are now almost empty.

He said immediate government intervention is needed in order to correct the possible prevalence of a wrong mentality that Covid-19 vaccines are no longer needed.

Since January this year, Eleazar has been urging the national government to bring the Covid-19 vaccines closer to the people by downloading them to the barangays and house-to-house vaccination.

The aggressive house-to-house vaccination is among the strategies presented by vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. on Monday night to President Rodrigo R. Duterte to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rate.

Based on the data, more than 63 million Filipinos are now fully-vaccinated but only 10.5 million doses of booster shots were administered.

“The national government really has to show the same vigor as before and employ new strategies to compel more people to think that they really have no option but to agree to get vaccinated,” Eleazar said.

He said the national government and the local government units (LGUs) should also come up with concrete measures and policies to make the unvaccinated people realize getting inoculated is a necessity.

