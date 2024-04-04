LABUAN IMMIGRATION CRACKS DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, SOCIAL VISIT PASS ABUSE

LABUAN, The Labuan Immigration Department has intensified enforcement to address illegal immigrants and the abuse of social visit passes in the duty-free island. Its director Raymond Entalai said 11 illegal immigrants were apprehended between the month of March and April 4 in various locations across the island. He said these arrests were made during a series of operations under Ops Kutip, Ops Dandan, Ops Mahir, Ops Belanja, and Ops Selera. "We are serious about enforcing immigration laws against undocumented immigrants and those who abuse their social visit passes," he told Bernama. During the operations, a total of 149 individuals were screened, with eleven individuals identified as Filipinos and Indonesians found to have violated the Immigration Act 1959/63. Raymond disclosed from January until today (April 4), a total of 724 individuals were screened across various operations, including Op Sapu, Op Kutip, Op Dandan, Op Gegar, Op Mahir, Op Belanja, Op Selera, Op Jaja, and Op Minyak. "Since January un til today, we have arrested 46 undocumented immigrants from the Philippines and Indonesia, with 34 already facing charges in court," he said. Raymond issued a reminder to employers to ensure that their workers possess valid travel documents, emphasising the importance of compliance with immigration regulations. Source: BERNAMA News Agency