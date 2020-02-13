Laborers rescued in Southern Leyte landslide

Two workers were rescued after a rain induced mudslide partially buried them in Dan an village, Pintuyan, Southern Leyte on Thursday noon.

Immediately rescued by their fellow construction workers were Alexander Amplayo, 18, and Johnley Amplayo, 23, both residents of Cuasi village in San Francisco town, according to reports reaching the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office in Palo, Leyte.

The police reported that the laborers were building a cell site within the compound of Dan an Elementary School when a portion of land eroded and buried them.

Both suffered serious injuries and are currently confined at the Pintuyan District Hospital.

The PNP said all learners and teachers of the nearby school were all unharmed.

Pintuyan, a 5th class town in Southern Leyte, is 186 kilometers south of Tacloban City, the regional capital.

The province has been experiencing monsoon rains since last week.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) ranked Southern Leyte province as the seventh most vulnerable to heavy landslides in the Philippines.

Based on MGB's geo hazard mapping and assessment, the province recorded a 78 percent landslide probability.

Source: Philippines News Agency