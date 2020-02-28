Labor group lauds Mayor Sara’s support for ABS CBN franchise bid

labor group on Friday lauded presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for expressing support for the renewal of the legislative franchise of broadcast firm ABS CBN.

Mayor Sara knows well that the non renewal of ABS CBN's (franchise) is detrimental to the employment of thousands of its employees and other employees of companies directly or indirectly related to the business of said giant media establishment, Federation of Free Workers (FFW) president Sonny Matula said in a statement.

Aside from being an important labor issue, he added that allowing the network to continue operations upholds freedom of expression, which he said is "one of the hallmarks of a democratic society".

He also urged the leadership of the House of Representatives to expedite and not drag the opening of the hearing and discussion on the renewal of the local media giant's franchise.

Meanwhile, FFW national vice president Oliver Mondigo asked the TV network to regularize its workers.

"We urge ABS CBN to recognize the employees' right to self organization and give regular jobs to those deprived of security of tenure among its workers. Not only ABS CBN to regularize their so called talents but also call for regularization of all workers in the broadcast and entertainment industries, the FFW added.

Mayor Sara's statement came after her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, accepted the network's apology over the non airing of his election advertisements during the 2016 polls.

The network's franchise is set to expire on March 30.

