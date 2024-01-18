‘Lab for all’ brings free healthcare services in Ilocos Sur

LAOAG CITY: Residents in Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur and nearby towns availed of various healthcare services on Thursday during the "Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot para sa Lahat' (Lab for All) pre-event, among the programs of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. Bernardito Somera, 57, a resident of San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur, is among the hundreds of residents who lined up for free medical consultation and eye check-up at the Santa Cruz gym and evacuation center, which was held in partnership with the Lucio Tan group of companies. 'I am so happy that there are medical outreach programs like this because not everyone has the means to see a doctor regularly,' he told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday. The Lab for All pre-event activities in Ilocos Sur started in Sinait town on Jan. 17, which served 420 patients. A similar event will be held in Candon City on Friday. "The main caravan will be conducted in Vigan City on January 23 and we are expecting the First Lady to grace the event,' Governor Jeremias C. Si ngson said during the outreach program on Thursday, as he expressed gratitude to the volunteer doctors, nurses, and medical technicians who made the medical mission possible. Among the services offered during the caravan, which is anchored on whole-of-government approach, are free medical consultation, dental services, laboratory testing, eye check-ups, and electrocardiogram. Source: Philippines News Agency