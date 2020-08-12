La Union records 31 new Covid-19 cases

The provincial government of La Union has recorded 31 new confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a single day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said of the total number of new Covid-19 cases, 11 were from Burgos town, 10 from Tubao town, three from Balaoan town, three from the city, one each from Bauang and Santol towns, and two from Naguilian town.

He said the 11 new cases in Burgos, with one to 40 years of age, are from Barangay Bilis and Caoayan.

“All of them have known exposure to Covid-19 confirmed cases. Two are symptomatic and are confined at the La Union Medical Center (LUMC) while nine are asymptomatic and are at the isolation facilities,” he added.

Seven of the 10 new cases in Tubao have a history of travel.

Nine of the patients are asymptomatic while the other one is symptomatic who is confined at the Agoo isolation facility but will be transferred to LUMC.

In Balaoan, the new cases are asymptomatic and they have no travel history, except for one.

The new cases in the city are asymptomatic but have known exposure to a Covid-19 confirmed case.

The two new cases in Naguilian will be admitted to the Lorma Hospital although only one of them showed symptoms, Ortega said.

He added the new cases in Santol and Bauang towns will be admitted to the hospital and to the isolation facility, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ortega said the province has also recorded three new recoveries in the city.

“All are females aged 6, 10 and 16 from Barangay San Agustin,” he said.

He added contact tracing, isolation, testing, and decontamination are being done in the province.

As of August 11, La Union has a total of 181 confirmed cases, 64 have recovered, and eight have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency