La Union now under GCQ; seeks revert to ECQ

The province of La Union is now under general community quarantine (GCQ) until May 15 pending approval of the request of the provincial government for an extension of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the province.

In a post on its Facebook page on Friday, the provincial government said it is now contact tracing for confirmed, suspect, and probable cases as among the first step of general protocols against Covid-19.

La Union is among the provinces placed under GCQ starting May 1.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said he wrote the Ilocos Regional Task Force (RTF-1) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) requesting for La Union to be included in the list of provinces to undergo extended ECQ on April 28.

“The RTF-1 concurred with the request and endorsed the same to the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for their favorable consideration,” he said.

He added that since the provincial government is waiting for the IATF-EID response, the provincial government transitions from ECQ to GCQ based on the general guidelines provided by IATF-EID resolutions.

La Union has 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 11 recoveries, four deaths while five are still admitted in hospitals.

Under the GCQ, public movement is less restricted compared to those under ECQ.

Some public transportation except for jeepneys will be allowed but still in reduced capacity and physical distancing will still be observed under GCQ.

Limited operations in malls and shopping centers will be allowed except for leisure establishments and services, which will remain closed even under GCQ.

