La Trinidad workers asked to walk to work

The mayor here is asking employees of the municipal government to leave their cars at home to ensure that clients renewing permits and paying taxes will have parking spaces.

Let us sacrifice a little for our clients who will pay their taxes and renew their business permits, Mayor Romeo Salda said on Tuesday.

He urged employees to take public utility vehicles or do carpooling to minimize the number of vehicles of employees at the parking slots outside the municipal hall building.

"We need to be sensitive to the needs of our clients some of whom are senior citizens who religiously pay their taxes and renew their permits, he said.

Based on the memorandum issued by Salda, the business permits and licensing one-stop-shop activity is ongoing until Jan. 20 which could be extended up to the end of the month.

The parking areas adjacent to the municipal building and fronting the gymnasium shall be vacated to accommodate our clients. Employees with personal motor vehicles are advised to find alternative parking facilities in the meantime, read part of the memorandum 007-2020 issued on January 3.

The alley fronting the municipal hall building can accommodate at least 50 vehicles.

Source: Philippines News Agency