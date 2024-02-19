La Trinidad breaches pre-pandemic tourist arrival numbers

LA TRINIDAD: The municipal tourism office of this capital town said they received 750,000 tourists last year, breaching the pre-pandemic arrivals in 2019. 'We have an estimated 750,000 tourists arrival in 2023 and we are happy that we get to benefit from the overflow of tourists in Baguio.' Valred Olsim, municipal tourism officer, said in an interview on Monday. In 2019, he said La Trinidad received about 650,000 based on tourist registration at different destinations, mostly at the Benguet State University (BSU) strawberry farms. The popular tourist attractions in La Trinidad in 2019 include Mt. Kalugong, Bahong Rose Gardens, Mt. Jumbo, Mt. Costa, and Stobosa Hillside Homes Artwork. During the pandemic, Olsim noted that new destinations opened like the Living Gifts Nursery, and Darjane's Farm which contributed to the increase in tourist arrivals. As an agricultural town and vegetable trading area for the Cordillera's highland farm products, he said La Trinidad is also gearing up to further promote itsel f as an agri-tourism and eco-tourism destination. 'Baguio is promoting their beautiful parks, we have beautiful gardens; they are complementary to each other,' the official said. Strawberry Festival Meanwhile, Olsim said the annual Strawberry Festival this month is moved to March. He explained that the Strawberry Festival was originally set for February but was moved 'because several tourism events in the different provinces (are) also set this month.' He said the festival remains a community event, although they would be glad to receive tourists to join the different activities like the farmer's day, strawberry lane, and coffee competition, among others. La Trinidad is the top source of strawberries grown at the BSU strawberry farms and several other farms in the different villages of this capital town. Source: Philippines News Agency