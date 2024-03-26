La Liga squad Villarreal opens academy in PH

MANILA: The Villarreal Philippines Academy is the latest addition to the Villarreal CF family. The international expansion project of the La Liga team has opened the academy in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Events will kick off in April, starting with an identification camp featuring a Villarreal CF coach. Selected players will participate in summer tournaments at Villarreal CF in Spain in June, with programs programs such as Player Training Week and Team Playing Experience, in which they train with or play against Villarreal's youth teams. Villarreal Club de Fútbol won the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Europa League in 2021 and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2006 and 2022. Villarreal CF Women also play in the Spanish top flight, Liga F, while the Villarreal CF men's 'B' team play in the Spanish second division, LaLiga Hypermotion. Villarreal CF is the only club in Spain to have men's and women's first teams in the first division and a reserve team in the second divi sion. Its youth academy also has one of the top development programs in the world, consistently ranked among the best in Spain, and its youngsters regularly make appearances for Spain's national teams at all ages. Villarreal CF, also known as the Yellow Submarine, will provide professional support for Villarreal Philippines Academy and help the players to reach their full potential on and off the pitch. Villarreal Philippines Academy director, Eumir Siao, has a clear mission for the academy and is excited to work with Villarreal CF to improve the level of football in the Philippines. 'It was a no-brainer for us to partner with Villarreal CF as we believe they can give us a head start to achieve this. One thing we love about Villarreal CF is the club's family and community-based values and this is exactly what we're looking to bring to the Philippines,' he said. 'I think it's a perfect marriage between a successful club and a country needing to elevate our level of football.' Co-director Neth Siao believ es the partnership will create a new pathway for Filipino players. 'To experience the methodology of training that the first team players undergo at Villarreal CF is very valuable. We believe that Villarreal Philippines will open doors to aspiring Filipino youth,' she said. Villarreal CF already has a number of academies in Asia-Pacific, located in Malaysia, South Korea and Australia, as well as many more around the world. Source: Philippines News Agency