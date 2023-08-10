KUSKOP MULLS PROPOSAL TO PROVIDE SUBSIDIES FOR TRANSPORTATION OF GOODS TO SABAH, SARAWAK

The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) will study the proposal to subsidise the transportation of daily necessities from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak through the cooperative movement.

Its minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said it could indirectly strengthen the cooperative movement in helping to deal with the burden of living costs borne by the people in Sabah and Sarawak.

"One of the suggestions we received from the cooperatives in Sabah and Sarawak is for the government to provide subsidies for the transportation of daily necessities from the Peninsula to the ports in Sabah and Sarawak. Through the cooperative movement, these necessities can be sold at a cheaper price, especially in rural areas," he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the opening of the seventh branch of Ar-Rahnu Koperasi Warga Pendidikan Terengganu Berhad (Koguru) here today.

Ewon said the proposal was among 35 new initiatives included by the ministry in the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12 MP) which will be presented in Parliament later.

"There will be a special cabinet meeting on Monday next week (Aug 14) to finalise this mid-term review and as a minister, I want to put forward the proposal that has been submitted," he said

Source: BERNAMA News Agency