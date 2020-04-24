Kuruman SAPS arrest four for possession of suspected stolen property

NORTHERN CAPE – On Thursday, 23 April 2020 at 16:40 four suspects between the ages of 24 and 65 years were arrested by Sgt Joseph Mosimenyane and Cost Bakang Tumelo both stationed at Kuruman SAPS Crime office for being in possession of suspected stolen goods.

The two officials responded promptly to a complaint after a member of the public phoned the Community Service Centre and reported that there are some persons busy stealing wooden powerline poles on the Hotazel road.

On arrival at the scene the officials found four suspects with a white Nissan Bakkie loaded with four wooden power line poles.

The four suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen goods and the bakkie was impounded.

The four will appear in the Kuruman Magistrate court soon.

The Station Commander of Kuruman SAPS, Brigadier Kenneth Baloyi applauded Sgt Mosimenyane and Cst Tumelo for their swift response and also thanked the community for reporting criminal activities to the police.

Source: South African Police Service