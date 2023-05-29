KPWKM SETTING UP COUNSELLING SESSION FOR HAWARI’S FAMILY

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is setting up a counselling session for the family of Malaysian Everest 2023 (ME2023) mountaineer, Muhammad Hawari Hashim, who has been reported missing in the mountainous area.

KPWKM deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said Muhammad Hawari's family, especially his wife, Saffiyah Tang, 34, children Hana Sakeena, 4, and Haris Suffian, 2, are in need of counselling as they are in a state of mental anguish.

"Discussions are ongoing at the ministry level, we will make arrangements for a counsellor to assist the family.

"We will pay attention to this. The family is experiencing emotional distress as a loved one has gone missing and it is important for them to have a support system,” she told reporters after officiating at a women’s healthy lifestyle seminar here today.

Earlier, ME 2023 expedition leader who is also the president of Altitude Exploration Club, Malaysia, Azim Afif Ishak was reported to have said the search and rescue (SAR) for Muhammad Hawari is expected to continue tomorrow, pending approval from the customs authorities in Nepal.

It has been 10 days since Muhammad Hawari was reported missing after he was last seen descending Camp Four on May 19.

The hearing-impaired climber was reported to have reached the summit of Everest on May 18, at 3.30pm Nepal time,

Source: BERNAMA News Agency