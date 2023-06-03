KPKT TO INTRODUCE GOLD EXCELLENCE AWARD WITH COURSES ABROAD AS REWARD

The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) will introduce a Gold Excellence Award to reward employees with outstanding performance, said its minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said the award recipients will be duly rewarded with short-term courses at leading universities abroad.

“We will choose the best mayor, the most outstanding president and others, and any excellent government official will have the opportunity to gain knowledge at Harvard, Stanford and Oxford Universities.

“This is a package for the most outstanding officers who will receive an award from the prime minister on Nov 11,” he said after a working visit to the Ayer Tawar public market here today.

He said the ministry intends to become a centre of excellence with its direction set based on the performance of its employees.

In January, Nga was reported to have said that the ministry would present the KPKT Minister’s Excellence Award to the ministry’s staff, who delivered excellent service throughout the year.

The award ceremony will be held in November.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency