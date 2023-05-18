KPKT ORDERS SWM ENVIRONMENT TO IMPROVE CLEANING WORKS IN TUTA FLATS

The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has instructed solid waste management and public cleaning concession company, SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) to implement immediate improvements to cleaning works at the low-cost flats in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah (TUTA) here.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said KPKT was very committed to solving the problem and will work with residents, the building management, local authorities (PBT) and the state government, to improve the quality of solid waste management and cleaning services, especially in Johor.

He said as many as 10 Roll On-Roll Off (RoRo) machines, three bulldozers and a compactor lorry had been mobilised to carry out cleaning work and solid waste collection involving 50 members around the flat area as of yesterday.

“It is estimated that 90 tonnes of piles of waste have been collected and disposed of at the landfill, in addition to 50 units of wheeled waste bins have been changed while 449 units of wheeled waste bins have been repaired for all 88 blocks of the flats.

“In addition, (the) cleaning work also includes cutting the grass and cleaning the clogged drains around the TUTA flat area,” he said in a statement today.

Nga, however, said that cleanliness issues are a shared responsibility and each community group needs to play a role, especially those who live in flats and share public facilities provided by the local authorities, including solid waste services.

“The ministry appreciates the concern of His Majesty the Sultan of Johor (Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar) for the quality of cleanliness and a comfortable environment for the benefit of the people.

“Therefore, the residents' committee also needs to be ready to mobilise efforts to foster a high sense of neighbourhood spirit and a sense of responsibility to maintain a clean and safe environment,” he said, adding that only 15 per cent of maintenance charges were successfully collected while another 10 blocks did not have a residents' committee.

Nga also took note of TUTA’s maintenance requirements, including the need for a fresh coat of paint, the upgrade of irrigation and drainage in phases, repairs of the wiring system, maintaining the existing drainage system as well as beautifying its landscape, which is estimated to cost RM26.3 million.

“As a long-term plan to maintain cleanliness in TUTA flats, KPKT will hold a series of engagements by establishing collaboration with the Management Corporation (MC) and residents.

“This is for the implementation of community education programmes and public awareness related to sustainable waste management, waste segregation programmes at the source, 3R (Reduce-Reuse-Recycle), recycling programmes with rewards and identifying appropriate locations for the bulk waste disposal process.

“KPKT will also ensure regular monitoring and enforcement action for residents and the public who do not comply with existing laws, related to the disposal of solid waste generated and the cleanliness of public areas,” he said.

Recently, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his disappointment with the level of cleanliness and maintenance of low-cost flats or public flats in the state.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency