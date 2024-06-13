KPKT INTRODUCES ONLINE AMBASSADORS TO CONVEY ACCURATE INFO, GOVT POLICIES

PUTRAJAYA, The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has introduced online ambassadors to counter misinformation and effectively disseminate accurate information and government policies to the public. Minister Nga Kor Ming said in a statement that 200 KPKT staff members have been selected as online ambassadors to assist the MADANI government. He announced the team's establishment after the opening ceremony of the KPKT Virtual Touch Workshop here today. Nga said the team is tasked to use languages and approaches that the people can easily relate to to shed light on the people-friendly policies introduced by the government. 'In this digital era, social media plays a crucial role in disseminating information. Short videos, live events and multiple platforms can be utilised to coordinate government information so that the people stand together in supporting the aspirations of the MADANI government,' he said. He urged the KPKT online ambassadors to create engaging content creatively, adding that with c reativity, accurate information can be conveyed more effectively and draw the public's attention. 'The sky is the limit,' Nga said, commenting on the freedom of this group to disseminate information. For example, Nga said the country's achievement in the Global Peace Index, where Malaysia was named the 10th most peaceful country in the world and the third in the Asia Pacific recently, deserves widespread coverage because it was ranked 19th overall last year. He said the inclusivity of the MADANI government's policies, celebrating diversity and practising compassion, is among the factors that contribute to this success. Source: BERNAMA News Agency