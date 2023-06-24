KPKT ALLOCATES RM36 MLN TO UPGRADE, MAINTAIN PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE IN KEDAH

The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM36.34 million to implement 95 projects to upgrade and maintain public infrastructure in Kedah this year.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said all the allocations would be channelled as soon as possible to the 11 local authorities in the state.

He said the allocation under the ‘KPKT Sentuhan Kasih Programme’ was significant and should be utilised without leakages and wastage.

"I would also like to inform all 11 local authorities that every allocation given is based on a performance-based budget, so it is important that each city council, municipal council, and district council ensures the allocation is well utilised.

"The local authorities also need to do a cost-benefit analysis, have a return on investment and ensure feasibility so that this provision reaches the people and it benefits them," he said during a press conference after visiting the Teluk Wanjah Market here, today.

Commenting further, he said the allocation covered projects such as the upgrading of public markets, repairing toilets, repairing damaged roads and installing street lights, with higher impact projects to be given priority.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the provision was not being announced in conjunction with the upcoming state elections, but was rather part of the Unity Government’s commitment to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, Nga, in his working visit to the state also announced an allocation of RM4.2 million to implement 13 projects to upgrade and maintain public infrastructure under the purview of the Alor Setar City Council.

The projects include building Dataran Kejat at Medan Selera Darul Aman, upgrading the infrastructure of the Mergong Jaya Night Market, building the Dato' Syed Omar Hall, upgrading the floodlights and football field at the Peremba Mini Stadium Complex as well as maintenance works involving several reservoirs and drainage systems.

Also present during Nga’s visit were KPKT secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib and Alor Setar Mayor Datuk Mohd Yusri Md Daud.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency