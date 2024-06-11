KPKT ALLOCATES NEARLY RM18 MILLION FOR 10 PROJECTS IN PENANG

NIBONG TEBAL, The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has earmarked almost RM18 million for Penang to execute 10 projects in the Seberang Perai area, focusing on public infrastructure development for the well-being of local residents. Minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation covers new construction, project renovations, landscaping and funding for six non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI). He highlighted that the construction of a new fire station in Permatang Tinggi, Bukit Mertajam, with a budget of RM13.8 million, is one of the projects receiving the highest allocation. 'Construction of the fire station on a 2.428-hectare site is scheduled to begin on March 24 next year, with completion expected by March 2027. 'With the completion of the Permatang Tinggi Fire Station, it would support neighbouring fire stations in Sungai Bakap, Batu Kawan and Nibong Tebal, ensuring a response time of under 10 minutes, as mandated by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM),' he told reporters after offi ciating at a basketball court project as part of the KPKT Sentuhan Kasih tour programme at Sungai Udang, here today. Nga highlighted various allocations, such as RM500,000 for repainting the Ampangan People's Housing Project (PPR), RM191,690 for road widening and resurfacing, and upgrading drains and the floor of the Sungai Kechil New Village Hall. In addition, funds were allocated for projects like a basketball court in Bandar Tasek Mutiara (RM300,000), RM1 million for upgrading the first floor of the Bukit Panchor Public Market to the SPS Community Hall and upgrading the roof of the Tasek Mutiara Public Market totaling RM500,000. Other projects benefiting from the allocation include landscape upgrades in Taman Bukit Panchor (RM200,000); drainage system improvements in Taman Seruling Emas, Sungai Bakap (RM300,000); upgrading public toilets at Tasek Mutiara Public Market (RM120,000); RM1.019 million for six RIBI associations in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) with a total allocation of RM17.9 million. Nga sa id all projects are meticulously planned to ensure high return of investments (ROI), benefiting the community and contributing to economic advancement. Earlier, the KPKT Sentuhan Kasih tour began with inspections of roof and public toilet upgrades at Tasek Mutiara Public Market, followed by the Bukit Panchor Public Market first-floor upgrade to a Community Hall to boost the local economy and social welfare. Nga also visited the roof upgrade project at the Low-Cost Flats in Taman Bukit Panchor, consisting of 186 units, followed by an inspection of the Bukit Panchor landscape. The tour concluded with the launch of the basketball court project in Sungai Udang. Penang is the third location in the tour series, following Melaka and Perlis. Source: BERNAMA News Agency