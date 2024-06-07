KPDN TO LET MAFS CONDUCT REVIEW ON DIESEL SUBSIDIES INVOLVING FARMERS – ARMIZAN

KOTA BHARU, The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will leave it to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) to conduct a review on the coordination of diesel subsidies involving farmers. Its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this is because MAFS needs to examine the information submitted, and present recommendations to the Appeals Committee. 'We are aware that there were appeals by vegetable growers in Cameron Highlands, so we informed MAFS to take follow-up action, obtain information and submit recommendations to the Appeals Committee, which involves other ministries. 'It is very important to open an appeal for any party, including farmers, and MAFS will hold a meeting with them immediately to get additional information on the assistance required, either through the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) or cash assistance,' he told reporters, after officiating the Ops Kesan 2.0 for the Targeted Diesel Subsidy implementation, here, today. Previously, there were complai nts from farmers in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, who expressed concern with the BUDI MADANI initiative, as not all of them will benefit from it as they do not have a registered company to obtain the subsidy. On May 27, the Ministry of Finance announced, in a statement, that private diesel vehicle owners, farmers and small-scale commodity growers, from the B40 and M40 groups in Peninsular Malaysia, are eligible to apply for government cash contributions of RM200 per month through the BUDI MADANI, starting from May 28. BUDI MADANI is the government's effort to ensure subsidy allocations are targeted to eligible groups, including individual assistance (BUDI Individu), farmers and small-scale commodity growers (BUDI Agri-Komoditi), as well as companies and transport vehicles (MySubsidi Diesel). Source: BERNAMA News Agency