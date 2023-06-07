KPDN MULLS INCREASING SUGAR SUPPLY IN CERTAIN STATES DURING FESTIVE SEASONS

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub is prepared to consider the proposal to raise the supply of sugar for certain states during festive seasons.

He said the proposal is seen as appropriate as some states faced a shortage of the item during the festive season when more city residents go on holiday to their home villages.

“We will look at the projection once Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) officers will get the statistics on the current supply as we are agreeable to the suggestion,” he told a media conference after carrying out a visit to monitor supply at Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) here today.

For this purpose, he hoped CSR and MSM Malaysia Holdings would assist in implementing the proposal.

“For example, there may be a need to raise up to 10,000 tonnes in Johor or up to 13,000 tonnes in Kelantan.

“So when the people return for Hari Raya Haji, we will accommodate the higher demand for sugar by allowing wholesalers to stock more supplies to overcome its shortage,” he said.

In this regard, Salahuddin wants the people to continue cooperating by reporting to the authorities on the shortage of sugar at the local sundry shops.

“Send us the picture and location of the shop which has run out of sugar and we will take swift action by getting an explanation from the wholesaler and shopkeeper.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency