KOTA KINABALU, Members of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Kota Kinabalu today held a Yasin and tahlil recitation session for their colleague who died in the incident where two helicopters collided and crashed at the RMN Base in Lumut, Perak this morning. The Eastern Fleet Command Headquarters in a statement through its Facebook page said it was held at Ibnu Battuta Mosque, Kota Kinabalu RMN Base, Sepanggar here. According to the statement, the people of the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base expressed their condolences to all the family members of the victims of helicopter crash. "We pray that their souls will be blessed and rest with those who believe and do righteous deeds," said the statement. RMN today confirmed 10 of its members were killed in the 9.32 am incident involving seven crew of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec crew and the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) that crashed was from the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base. MEANHILE in KOTA BHARU, the Kelantan governme nt is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) if there were victims from this state in the crash. Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nasuruddin Daud said the cooperation will be given in the same way as other state governments to assist the families involved. "We will give help to the family (if there are any from Kelantan) because they have been hit by a tragedy,' he said. He told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri Open House of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Project here, today. Source: BERNAMA News Agency