﻿Koronadal gets P4-M worth of recycling facilities

The city government here is now gearing for the operation of the recycling facilities that were donated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a local official said Monday.

In a statement, Mayor Eliordo Ogena said the recycling facilities comprising a conveyor system, two plastic bottle crushers, a generator set, and plastic chair molders were installed at the city’s sanitary landfill in Barangay Paraiso.

Dr. Carmela Centeno, UNIDO industrial development officer, who flew from Austria where they are based, led the turnover of the recycling facilities to the city officials over the weekend.

This was made possible with the help from the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB-DENR) in Soccsksargen (Region 12).

“For now, the local government is working for the installation of a strong electrical line needed for the operation of the facilities,” Ogena said.

He said once operational, the recycling facilities can reduce waste in the city by up to 70 percent.

“The facilities can recycle plastic bottles and other plastic materials which can be made into plastic chairs,” he said.

“There are more things to learn about it, additional pieces of training for them will be done,” Ogena said.

Ogena said their commitment given to UNIDO is to take good care of the donated recycling facilities so that they will last longer to resolve waste problems in the city.

He added that aside from the recycling equipment from UNIDO, the EMB-DENR in Soccsksargen will also be giving 100 large bins for waste collection to the city government.

“That will probably help us to make the city a garbage-free, beautiful and green city,” Ogena said.

Source: Philippines News Agency