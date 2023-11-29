Korean Province Delegation Explores 22 Cebu Localities in Cultural and Tourism Escapade

Cebu, Philippines - A delegation from Gangwon Province, Korea, embarked on a three-day cultural exploration in Cebu, starting Wednesday. The group, led by Gangwon State Vice Governor Jeong Kwang Yeol, is participating in the 'Suroy-Suroy Sugbo' event, focusing on arts, culture, and food across 22 southern localities. According to Philippines News Agency, Katherine Bethune, the delegation includes 11 officials and tourism executives, including Yongpyong resort owners. The tour, organized by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, highlights Roman Catholic churches and local cultural heritage. The delegates will visit various towns and cities, starting with Minglanilla and progressing through a series of southern Cebu towns, including San Fernando, Sibonga, and Argao. The journey will showcase religious cultural heritage, local delicacies, arts, and heritage. Costs for the guests, covering meals, lodging, tour kits, and guides, range between PHP11,650 and PHP14,850. This cultural escapade underlines the rich heritage and tourism potential of Cebu's southern region.