Korean firms to help curb Northern Samar floods

TACLOBAN CITY: The Northern Samar provincial government has inked a deal with Korean engineering firms to map out plans to curb floods in the province, the local government announced on Monday. Under the memorandum of understanding, Kyong-Ho Engineering and Architects Co. and KCleng Co. Ltd. will serve as consultants in carrying out the pre-master plan study for the integrated water resources and flood control management project in Northern Samar. According to the provincial government, the two Korean firms are reputable companies with vast experience in flood control, urban drainage, sewerage, and septage projects in South Korea and the Philippines. 'The project, which aims to address the persistent issue of flooding in the province, will include the assessment of the existing drainage and flood control infrastructures, a feasibility study of the water flow in rivers, the effect of high tide, the water limit or volume of water in catch basins, and outlets of water, especially during the rainy season,' Nor thern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan said. The firms will recommend development schemes, such as a drainage master plan, based on the results of the study. The provincial government said Ongchuan signed the deal on March 14 with Korean firm officials, accompanied by representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways Unified Project Management Office-Flood Control Management Cluster. Ongchuan earlier asked for assistance from the national government to help solve the worsening floods in Northern Samar, proposing the integrated water resources and flood control management project as a long-term solution to the problem. Massive floods in November 2023 affected over 110,000 families in Northern Samar province, destroying more than 300 houses. The unprecedented 618 millimeters of rainfall in 24 hours, or the equivalent of nearly six weeks' volume of rainfall in a single day, caused the heavy floods. Source: Philippines News Agency