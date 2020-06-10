Korean Air cancels Incheon-Manila flights June 11 to July 31

Korean Air (KE), South Korea’s flag carrier, on Wednesday announced the cancellation of its Incheon to Manila flights from June 11 to July 31, except on June 21.

In an advisory posted on its social media account, KE said Manila-bound flights KE623 from June 11-24 (operational on June 21), and KE621 on June 11-30, and July 1-31, are canceled.

The carrier said Philippine aviation authorities were not able to give them the international arrival slots for June 12-24, and that the cancellation was due to international arrival restrictions, and the constraints in Manila’s quarantine capacity.

KE, however, noted that its outbound flights — Manila to Incheon — would continue daily. Flights KE624 and KE622 are scheduled for normal operations from June 11 until July 31.

Affected passengers, meanwhile, may rebook their tickets without a rebooking fee. They may also reroute their tickets without charge within ticket validity, or opt for a refund.

Earlier, the country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) also canceled eight international flights originally set for June 10-12 via Manila.

PAL was not given the arrival slots at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for that period, also due to constraints in quarantine processing capacity in Manila

Source: Philippines News Agency