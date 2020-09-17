Komet Announces Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: KMT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2020.

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President of Komet, commented: “The Corporation obtained outstanding shareholder support for all tabled items, including name change to Brunswick Exploration, and we are very happy to welcome Ms. Amy Satov and Mr. Jeff Hussey to the Board of Directors. A new trading symbol for Brunswick Exploration will be announced as soon as approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is received. Closing of the current previously announced financing is expected to occur at month’s end, which will allow the company to launch its new exploration programs in New Brunswick and Quebec.”