Komet Announces Grant of 2,400,000 Options

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V : KMT) is pleased to announce that it has granted options (“Options”) under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan.

A total of 2,400,000 Options to purchase common share of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) were granted to directors and members of senior management of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.21 per Common Share. The Options will vest in equal quarters on each anniversary of this grant in the first four years and are exercisable at any time following vesting for a five-year period expiring on September 22, 2025.

As of today, a total of 3,600,000 Options have been granted pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, representing 3.8% of issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.

About Komet

Komet is a Montreal-based mineral exploration corporation listed on the TSX-V under symbol KMT and was previously active in gold exploration and mining in West Africa. It has put its African assets for sale and is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. The Corporation’s name change to “Brunswick Exploration Inc.” was approved at the annual meeting of shareholders on September 15, 2020, and a new trading symbol for Brunswick Exploration Inc. will be announced as soon as approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is received.

Investor Relations/information:

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President (r.wares@kometgold.com).

