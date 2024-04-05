KOK BEDULLAH LANDFILL FIRE UNDER CONTROL – BOMBA

KOTA BHARU, April 5 (Bernama) - Firefighters are working hard to extinguish fire that has engulfed 1.2 hectares of the Kok Bedullah landfill in Tumpat, since this morning. Pengkalan Kubor Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Tuan Abdul Halim Tuan Abdullah said the department received a call about the fire at 8.32 am and firefighters dispatched to the location arrived 17 minutes later. Tuan Abdul said 10 firefighters and two fire engines from the Penagkalan Kubor Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the location. 'Efforts to extinguish the fire is still going on because the fire spread quickly due to the hot weather. However, no casualties were reported,' he said when contacted tonight. - BERNAMA Source: BERNAMA News Agency