Kobe, Duncan, Garnett elected to Hall of Fame 2020

NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett officially headlined Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 on Saturday.

“He was one of the greatest competitors who stepped on the court and made sure his impact was felt on both sides of the ball. He is ranked 4th on the NBA’s career points list (33,643). We congratulate posthumously 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant,” said the organization to announce Kobe’s election to the Hall of Fame 2020.

Bryant, recognized posthumously due to his sudden death on Jan. 26, was an 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-2016), and 11-time All-NBA First Team selection (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006-2013).

The organization praised San Antonio Spurs legend, Duncan, on Twitter as well: “This man knew what it took to win games. He is the only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team. He is ranked in the top 10 for NBA all-time rebounds and block leaders. We congratulate 5x NBA Champion Tim Duncan.”

Duncan, a 15-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-11, 2013, 2015), was an eight-time member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team (1999-2003, 2005, 2007, 2008).

The Hall of Fame also announced Garnett’s name with this tweet: “A 21-year NBA veteran and 15x NBA All-Star, he was widely regarded for his passion and intensity on the court. He is ranked 4th in all-time minutes played (50,418). We congratulate NBA Champion, Kevin Garnett.”

Garnett is a 15-time NBA All-Star (1997-1998, 2000-11, 2013) and 2008 NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics.

The organization also announced all nine honorees in the Class of 2020:

“The Class of 2020 includes 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.”

Source: Philippines News Agency