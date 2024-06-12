KLUANG MP WONG SHU QI APPOINTED TALENTCORP BOARD CHAIRMAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Kluang Member of Parliament Wong Shu Qi, has been appointed as the new board chairman of Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), effective today. In a statement released today, TalentCorp announced that Wong, a board member of Research for Social Advancement (REFSA), holds a double degree in Journalism and Political Science from National Chengchi University in Taiwan, along with a Master's in Public Administration from the National University of Singapore. In addition, former Semerah assemblyman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, who has over 14 years experience at Bank Muamalat, has been appointed as the new deputy chairman. Human Resources Minister Steven Sim in extending a warm welcome to the newly appointed chairman and deputy chairman, said the new members' fresh perspectives and innovative strategies would be pivotal in advancing Malaysia's talent ecosystem through TalentCorp initiatives. 'This appointment reflects TalentCorp's ongoing significance as a strategic entity within the Minis try of Human Resources (KESUMA) devoted to attracting, nurturing and retaining Malaysian talent to excel amidst the evolving landscape driven by the Future of Work demands and globalisation," he said in the statement. Other new members appointed to the TalentCorp board, include former Kok Lanas assemblyman, Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad; KESUMA secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud; Ministry of Economy deputy secretary-general (Macro) Datuk Luqman Ahmad and Ministry of Finance deputy secretary-general (International Division) Dr Emelia Fantoza Saraih. Source: BERNAMA News Agency