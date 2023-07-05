KLDA HAS ORGANISED CHARITY DANCE COMPETITION TO HELP HASA HOSPITAL

The Kuala Lumpur Dance Association (KLDA) had organised a charity dance Competition dubbed as “Enriching Lives through Dance” Spektra 2023, on June 25, where the gain from the dance were donated to the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)’s New Teaching Hospital, Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah (HASA).

Project Manager of Spektra 2023, Daniel Mohammed said the donation meant for the hospital to provide better facilities and services for the community.

He said The one-day event supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) was held at KuAsh Theatre, Pusat Kreatif Kanak-kanak Tuanku Bainun where it was joined by more than 70 competitors with 90 percent of the contestants were youths and over 250 spectators witnessing the heat of the dance floor.

“Apart from empowering youths, Spektra 2023 has highlighted 3 main dance genres which were Latin and Ballroom as well as Malay Traditional Dances to provide exposure to both dancing community and strengthen the devotion towards the development of the local performing arts scene,” he said in a statement, recently.

President of KLDA, Joseph Wong said that Spektra 2023 aimed to bridge the boundary Malay Traditional dance and the ballroom dance artistry, giving the avenue to harness the sporting spirit to take these two arts to the next level.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency