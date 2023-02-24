KLABARZON partners with DOST to boost Region 4A economic growth

MANILA: The newly-created "KLABARZON," a region-based organization which aims to enhance the overall welfare and socio-economic well-being of people living in Region-4A (Calabarzon), had its first Town Hall Meeting on Public Policy on Thursday at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit town, Cavite province that was attended by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and local government units (LGUs) of the province.

KLABARZON convenor Senator Francis Tolentino said the organization, which stands for “Kabite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon,” aims to maintain the region's development and socio-economic progress.

"Layunin din po nito na mapababa ang gawain ng pamahalaang nasyonal sa mga pamahalaang lokal at mga (It also aims to cascade national government programs to the local governments and) local communities within the Calabarzon Region," Tolentino told Senate reporters.

He said they invited DOST Secretary Renato Solidum on KLABARZON's first town hall meeting so LGUs will be informed of the agency's programs and services that can significantly contribute towards the organization's aspirations.

"Kasi napakahalaga ng science and techonology, sinimulan natin sa DOST at nakita niyo naman yung tugon ng ating mga LGUs dun sa programang inilahad ni Secretary Solidum na makakatulong dito sa mga kababayan natin sa lalawigan ng Cavite (Because science and technology is important, we started with DOST and you saw the LGUs' response to the programs shared by Secretary Solidum that can help our people here in Cavite)," said Tolentino, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

Among the programs that DOST implements with its 18 attached agencies in collaboration with LGUs are the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program, scholarships for gifted science high school students, and environmental protection and sustainability.

Solidum said the meeting with KLABARZON is timely as the DOST currently sees the need for research and development and technologies produced by the agency to be adapted by LGUs and, if feasible, to be commercialized.

"May paradigm shift kami sa pagkakaroon ng tradisyunal na research and development na mabigyan namin ng focus ang local government, mga citizens, and magkaroon ng collaboration, hindi lang mga siyentista, hindi lang local government, hindi lang nasyunal, pati na rin yung mga (We have a paradigm shift in traditional research and development to give focus to the local government, its citizens, and to have a collaboration, not only with scientists, not only with local government and national governments, but also with) entrepreneurs in the industry," he said.

Tolentino said KLABARZON focuses on achieving economic growth, better quality of education, as well promoting sustainable regional tourism, cultural heritage and environmental awareness and protection within the boundaries of the Southern Tagalog Region — considered as the cradle of Philippine Independence.

He said the next KLABARZON Townhall Meeting will be held in Laguna, and will be attended by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to discuss fair pricing of commodities and other market strategies.

Source: Philippines News Agency