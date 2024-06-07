Latest News

KKR ALLOCATES RM24 MLN FOR ROAD SAFETY ENHANCEMENT PROJECTS IN LABUAN

LABUAN, The Ministry of Works has allocated RM24.55 million for various road projects aimed at enhancing the safety of road users on this duty-free island this year. Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this allocation would be used for the maintenance of roads, slopes, and bridges in villages, as well as for upgrading accident-prone roads and maintaining traffic lights and streetlights. "This commitment involves the issuance of 26 work orders and 15 work procurements for the immediate implementation of these projects," he told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of the Labuan Matriculation College project today. He emphasised that the federal government's consistent focus on maintaining federal roads aligns with the Program MY Jalan KKR, which aims to provide better infrastructure for the public. Of the total allocation, RM1.3 million has been earmarked for upgrading works at the three-way junction at Jalan Penghulu Tuah, a known accident-prone area. "Our responsibility is to ens ure road safety, and therefore, upgrading the junction, including installing traffic lights, is crucial to reducing accidents in the area," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

