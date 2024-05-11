HULU SELANGOR, Two twins exercising their voting rights at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Khing Ming today had a delightful encounter with another set of twins at the polling centre. Chan Sher Er and Chan Sher Ni, 25, who had just finished casting their vote at 8.30 am in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election, did not expect to run into Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao, 31, who is observing the voting process at the polling centre along with her twin sister Pang Sock Ying. The opportunity was seized by both sets of twins to capture a memorable photograph together. 'This is our second time voting, and I was quite surprised to find out that one of the candidates contesting is also a twin like us. We are excited,' Sher Ni told reporters. Meanwhile, first-time voter Yap Yu Heng, 19, said he was thrilled to fulfil his civic duty and arrived at the polling centre as early as 7.30 am. 'I hope others my age can come out early because we're afraid it will rain later in the afternoon, an d we might miss the chance to cast our vote,' he said. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout for the by-election was 18.05 per cent as of 10 am. A total of 18 polling centres with 74 voting streams for the KKB by-election opened simultaneously at 8 am today and are set to close at 6 pm, except for SJKC Bukit Fraser, which will close at 2 pm. The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent). The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer. A total of 39,269 voters are eligible to cast their ballots today. Source: BERNAMA News Agency