HULU SELANGOR, Pang Sock Tao has vowed to fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto presented during the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election campaign. Pang, 31, said she was also determined to resolve all local issues, as well as continue the legacy of former representative Lee Kee Hiong for the welfare of the people. The former press secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government said this after being announced as the winner in the four-cornered contest of the said by-election at the Hulu Selangor District Multipurpose Hall and Sports Complex here tonight. Returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin announced that Pang who contested on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket, won with a majority of 3,869 votes, defeating her three challengers Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) and Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia). Pang garnered 14,000 votes, while Khairul Azhari received 10,131 votes, Nyau obtained 188 votes, and Hafizah got 152 votes. On May 3, she outlined f ive main thrusts in his manifesto covering economic aspects, facilities, environment and recreation, heritage and culture, as well as the welfare of the people. Meanwhile, Pang, who represented the Unity Government in the election, also expressed her gratitude to the PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery for their hard work throughout the 14-day campaign period. "Thank you also, of course, to all voters. I am your representative regardless of background, race, and religion. I will relocate and live here after this," she said. The KKB by-election was held following the death of incumbent Lee, 58, on March 21 due to cancer. Source: BERNAMA News Agency